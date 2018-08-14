ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,250 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 286.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,423,000 after buying an additional 113,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,214,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. ValuEngine cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

