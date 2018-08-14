Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $5,126,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 174,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 76,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 94.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.06 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.35%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.