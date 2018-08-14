Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. 3,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,847. The company has a market cap of $523.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 515.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.07%. equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,543,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,655,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,523,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,573,520.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $433,100. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7,615.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 741,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 124.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.