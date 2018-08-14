Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) President Stephen Cotton Buys 6,400 Shares of Stock

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) President Stephen Cotton acquired 6,400 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $15,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Cotton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 18th, Stephen Cotton acquired 30,000 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00.

AQMS opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Aqua Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 833.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 191,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 656.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 312,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 270,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

