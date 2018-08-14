APX 24 Hour Volume Hits $71.00 (APX)

APX (CURRENCY:APX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, APX has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One APX token can now be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00086000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APX has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $71.00 worth of APX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000302 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006978 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00246793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00147764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

APX Profile

APX’s genesis date was April 20th, 2017. APX’s total supply is 803,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,179 tokens. APX’s official Twitter account is @APX_Ventures

APX Token Trading

APX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APX using one of the exchanges listed above.

