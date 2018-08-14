Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APVO. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,509. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 82.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 344,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

