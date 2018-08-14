Applied Materials (AMAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q3 guidance at $1.13-1.21 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Materials stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Vetr cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

