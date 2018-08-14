Apollo Investment (AINV) & Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Critical Analysis

Apollo Investment (NYSE: TYG) and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Apollo Investment pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Apollo Investment and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $259.29 million 4.76 $87.02 million $0.61 9.41 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 27.90% 9.20% 5.40% Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apollo Investment and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 4 5 0 2.56 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus target price of $6.42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.79%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Investment has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Tortoise Energy Infrastructure on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

There is no company description available for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation.

