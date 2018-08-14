Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 9.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 77.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

