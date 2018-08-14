Aperio Group LLC Buys 5,643 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 114.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $941,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $207,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRB stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

