Aperio Group LLC Acquires 6,964 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In related news, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $571,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $271,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,600 shares of company stock worth $3,654,858. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

