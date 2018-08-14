Anthony J. Asher Buys 1,310 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Anthony J. Asher bought 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $20,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 6,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,223. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.38. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 70.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,095,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 30,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.