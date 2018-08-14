ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Short Interest Update

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,569,172 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 13th total of 31,358,349 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,349,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NYSE NLY opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.11. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.58.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 112.29% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,443,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,121 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,364,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,930,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,673,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,918,000 after purchasing an additional 947,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,205,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,012,000 after purchasing an additional 900,983 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

