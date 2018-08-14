Analyzing Viewray (VRAY) & CHF Solutions (CHFS)

Viewray (NASDAQ: CHFS) and CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viewray and CHF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $34.04 million 21.83 -$72.17 million ($1.04) -9.50 CHF Solutions $3.55 million 2.11 -$13.38 million ($37.15) -0.03

CHF Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viewray. Viewray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viewray and CHF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 0 0 6 0 3.00 CHF Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viewray presently has a consensus target price of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 27.36%. Given Viewray’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viewray is more favorable than CHF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Viewray and CHF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -83.84% -353.05% -46.00% CHF Solutions -471.94% -166.88% -139.42%

Volatility & Risk

Viewray has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHF Solutions has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Viewray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of CHF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Viewray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viewray beats CHF Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It offers Aquadex FlexFlow consoles and the related disposable products in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

