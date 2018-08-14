Analyzing Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) and Aradigm (ARDM)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ: ARDM) and Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Aradigm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $7.96 million 13.06 -$28.51 million ($0.59) -2.63 Aradigm $14.47 million 1.45 -$10.70 million ($0.72) -1.92

Aradigm has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products. Second Sight Medical Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aradigm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aradigm has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Aradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -418.82% -432.45% -232.22% Aradigm -83.04% N/A -125.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Aradigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aradigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Second Sight Medical Products and Aradigm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aradigm 0 1 0 0 2.00

Second Sight Medical Products presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Aradigm has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 624.64%. Given Aradigm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aradigm is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Summary

Aradigm beats Second Sight Medical Products on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. Its lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq and Lipoquin that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium. The company is also developing inhaled ciprofloxacin formulations for treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis, and has tested for the prevention and treatment of inhaled bioterrorism infections, such as Coxiella burnetii or Q fever, inhalation anthrax, tularemia, melioidosis and pneumonic plague. Aradigm Corporation has collaboration agreements with Grifols, S.A. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

