Analyzing Rowan Companies (RDC) and Noble (NE)

Rowan Companies (NYSE: NE) and Noble (NYSE:NE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rowan Companies and Noble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rowan Companies 1 10 7 0 2.33 Noble 2 9 2 0 2.00

Rowan Companies currently has a consensus target price of $14.54, indicating a potential upside of 13.05%. Noble has a consensus target price of $5.07, indicating a potential downside of 9.48%. Given Rowan Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rowan Companies is more favorable than Noble.

Profitability

This table compares Rowan Companies and Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rowan Companies -9.41% -4.70% -2.98% Noble -81.87% -7.44% -4.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rowan Companies and Noble’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rowan Companies $1.28 billion 1.27 $72.70 million ($0.64) -20.09 Noble $1.24 billion 1.12 -$516.51 million ($1.14) -4.91

Rowan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Noble. Rowan Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Rowan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Rowan Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Noble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rowan Companies has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rowan Companies beats Noble on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The company operates in the United States Gulf of Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East, and Trinidad. Rowan Companies plc was founded in 1923 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

