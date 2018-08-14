Analyzing Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) & Rice Midstream Partners (RMP)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: RMP) and Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enterprise Products Partners and Rice Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 0 16 0 3.00 Rice Midstream Partners 0 9 3 0 2.25

Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus target price of $32.36, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Rice Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Rice Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rice Midstream Partners is more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Rice Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $29.24 billion 2.17 $2.80 billion $1.32 22.25 Rice Midstream Partners $294.69 million 6.27 $177.97 million N/A N/A

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 130.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Rice Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Rice Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 8.95% 14.42% 6.00% Rice Midstream Partners 59.40% 10.01% 8.61%

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rice Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Rice Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rice Midstream Partners beats Enterprise Products Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,600 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 14 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,800 miles of crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 495 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,700 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related activities, including 800 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,100 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Rice Midstream Partners

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company also provides water services to support well completion activities, as well as to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water in Washington and Greene counties, Pennsylvania; and Belmont County, Ohio. Rice Midstream Management LLC serves as the general partner of Rice Midstream Partners LP. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

