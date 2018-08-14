Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE):

8/9/2018 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Lumentum was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

8/8/2018 – Lumentum had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Lumentum was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2018 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2018 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at Cascend Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/9/2018 – Lumentum was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2018 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 134,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,674. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $34,266.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $73,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,906 shares of company stock worth $1,949,063. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 4,901.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 158,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

