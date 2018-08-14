Analysts Set Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) PT at $4.00

Shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 11,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720. The company has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.03. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

