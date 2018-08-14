Analysts Set Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Price Target at $83.06

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.06.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.25. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 94.28% and a negative net margin of 382.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4,092.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 249,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 243,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 819.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

