Analysts Set BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Target Price at $3.58

Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioScrip by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BioScrip by 1,826.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,585 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BioScrip by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in BioScrip by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 64,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BIOS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $361.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.12. BioScrip has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $175.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. research analysts expect that BioScrip will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

