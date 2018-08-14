Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Price Target at $5.41

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.41.

BTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE BTO traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.94. 1,659,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,011. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.93 and a twelve month high of C$4.06.

In other B2Gold news, insider William Lytle sold 125,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.39, for a total value of C$426,926.43. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$490,500.00. Insiders sold 280,037 shares of company stock valued at $930,833 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

