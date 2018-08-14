Analysts Set Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) Price Target at $405.50

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 405.50 ($5.17).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.12) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 326 ($4.16) to GBX 328 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 370 ($4.72) to GBX 355 ($4.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

AUTO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 438.60 ($5.60). 1,656,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 445 ($5.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

