Analysts Set ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) Target Price at $16.10

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 59,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $405,561.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 78,903 shares of company stock worth $1,211,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 124.4% during the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 11,655,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,699,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,179,000 after purchasing an additional 239,681 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,808,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 264,171 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter valued at $17,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

