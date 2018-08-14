Analysts Set AES Corp (AES) PT at $13.00

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 6,105,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. AES has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a positive return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,511,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in AES by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

