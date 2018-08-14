Analysts Offer Predictions for Northstar Realty Europe Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NRE)

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Northstar Realty Europe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northstar Realty Europe’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Northstar Realty Europe alerts:

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 22.39%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NRE stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Northstar Realty Europe has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRE. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 1,876.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 301,836 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Northstar Realty Europe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,420,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 238,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 128,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Realty Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Realty Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.