Analysts Offer Predictions for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.87.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $71,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,664.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,757 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $56,242.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,232 shares in the company, valued at $759,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $245,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.