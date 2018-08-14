Analysts Issue Forecasts for Solium Capital Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SUM)

Solium Capital Inc. (TSE:SUM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solium Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Solium Capital’s FY2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SUM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Solium Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Solium Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “c$12.86” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Solium Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

TSE:SUM opened at C$11.57 on Monday. Solium Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.91 and a 1-year high of C$13.24.

In related news, insider Gary Levine sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$144,300.00. Also, insider Jeremy Spencer Wright sold 12,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$141,458.40. Insiders sold 40,106 shares of company stock worth $456,473 over the last quarter.

Solium Capital Company Profile

Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software platforms, such as Plan Admin that unifies various plans to get trusted data and timely reports; Shareworks Participant Experience, which provides a tool for participants to manage their equity plans; and Shareworks Forms Filing for achieving compliance with Section 16 SEC filing requirements.

