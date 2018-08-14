Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $773.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 88,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

