Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cyberark Software Ltd’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CYBR)

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Cyberark Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $70.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.96. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth about $47,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,809,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,220,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 3,149.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 372,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,254,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

