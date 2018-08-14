Analysts Expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. TPG Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1,363.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,469. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Earnings History and Estimates for TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

