Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will post sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Evercore ISI raised Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. MED cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $18,028,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 359,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,472,813. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 68,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,127.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,064 shares of company stock valued at $36,688,570. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11,477.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,753,804 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,669,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,072,000 after buying an additional 1,590,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,582,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,924,000 after buying an additional 1,071,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,845,000 after buying an additional 648,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,648,000 after buying an additional 589,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

