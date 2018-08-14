Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post $4.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Danaher reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $19.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.73 billion to $19.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Danaher from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

In other Danaher news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $1,512,701.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,312.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $10,373,544.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,813,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 62,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 197,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

