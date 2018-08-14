Analysts Expect AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AmTrust Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. AmTrust Financial Services posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmTrust Financial Services.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$14.58” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. AmTrust Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of AFSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 12,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,149. AmTrust Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $75,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 63.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $5,780,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $24,612,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 59.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

