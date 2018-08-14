Analysts Anticipate United Technologies Co. (UTX) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. United Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

UTX opened at $132.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $465,590.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in United Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

