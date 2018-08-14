Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 519,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,830. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.