Analysts Anticipate Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) to Announce $2.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Packaging Corp Of America posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Barclays dropped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.95. 6,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,851. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $131.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $68,452.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.