Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $68.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $318,791.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,805.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Drew B. Ness sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $326,968.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,176.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $655,178. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSBW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.13%. research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

