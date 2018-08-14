Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.16 Million

Brokerages expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post sales of $22.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.71 million and the highest is $24.60 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $17.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $86.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.44 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $101.58 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 million.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.59. 21,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,788. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 59,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 61,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 59,899 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

