Analysts Anticipate BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) to Post $1.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. BIO-TECHNE posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.24 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Argus started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,731.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 12.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 28.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $177.70 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

