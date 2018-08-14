Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 259.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,065,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $41,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,851.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMSF opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Amerisafe had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.11 million. analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

