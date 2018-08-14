AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) PT Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE COLD opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 158 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 934 million cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

