American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

NYSE BXP opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.