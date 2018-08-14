American River Bankshares (AMRB) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

American River Bankshares stock remained flat at $$15.83 during trading hours on Monday. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.20. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 6.40%. research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Ziegler bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

