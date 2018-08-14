American National Insurance (ANAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $130.06 on Friday. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $110.43 and a twelve month high of $134.03. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $952.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

In other American National Insurance news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer bought 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.44 per share, for a total transaction of $65,213.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $767,986.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider E Douglas Mcleod bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.01 per share, with a total value of $119,010.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,577 shares of company stock valued at $189,415. 23.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

