American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AMID has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut American Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded American Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners by 240.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMID opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. American Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). American Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $220.22 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

About American Midstream Partners

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs.

