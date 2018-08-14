American Express (AXP) Stake Lessened by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 402,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,964,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $463,052,000 after buying an additional 177,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association grew its position in shares of American Express by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $889,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,706.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $376,710.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

American Express stock opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $104.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

