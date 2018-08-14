American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 312,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 63,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

