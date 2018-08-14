AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Stake Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock were worth $49,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 18.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,899,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,197,000 after acquiring an additional 297,197 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 3,529.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 216,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,087 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $7,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 32.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,355,000 after acquiring an additional 139,992 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $5,170,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $780,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $154,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,351.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,787. Corporate insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $69.02.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 278.30%. The company had revenue of $761.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

