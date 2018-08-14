AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $154,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,351.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $780,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,039,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,835,000 after purchasing an additional 139,775 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 801,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.97. 348,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $761.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.99 million. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 278.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. research analysts expect that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

